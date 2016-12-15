Your content is streamed from the cloud to your desktop, taking up very little hard drive space as you access, share and work with all your files. And since Box Drive is natively integrated into Windows Explorer and Mac Finder, it's built right into the way you already work.
Files in Box Drive look and feel like that of a network shared drive but gives you added features like external collaboration, search and version control. Plus, you don't have to worry about the cost of maintenance, unpredictable growth, replication and storage sprawl. In fact, many of our customers have a projected file server cost savings of $1.3M up to $6M over three years.
Since files are no longer stored on your hard drive by default, using Box Drive reduces the risk of data loss if your device is lost or stolen. Plus, Box Drive works with the deep enterprise-grade innovations we've pioneered in the cloud: HIPAA, FINRA and FedRAMP compliance, data retention policies through Box Governance and more.
"Box Drive makes the switch to the cloud seamless and painless for businesses still fixated on traditional file shares. With Box Drive, our users have infinitely increased team collaboration in our offices nationwide since accessing company data is as easy as using a USB drive, but with the security of a bank vault."