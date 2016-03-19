Get your first look at the All-New Box
We're excited to bring you a revamped UI and new features like Collections, Annotations, and a streamlined Zoom integration. With the All-New Box, you unleash your best work — on both an individual and team level.
Frictionless security
Protecting your sensitive files in the cloud is a top priority. That's why we developed advanced security controls, intelligent threat detection, and complete information governance. But we know your needs don't stop there. Strict data privacy? Check. Data residency? Check. Industry compliance? Check.
Seamless collaboration
Your business depends on collaboration between lots of people, from teammates to customers to partners and vendors. Get everyone on the same page with one place to work together easily on your most important content. After all, you should be sharing files, not frustration. And you should have the peace of mind that it's all secure.
Simplified workflow
Working on manual, cumbersome processes wastes hours each day. So we let anyone automate the repeatable workflows that are key to your business, like HR onboarding and contract and digital-asset management. Workflows start to move faster. You have more time to do what matters most. It's a win-win situation.
Best-of-breed app integrations
A best-of-breed tech stack gets even better with Box as the secure content layer. We have integrations with more than 1,400 of your favorite apps — that's over 1,400 ways to transform how work gets done.
Moving to a cloud technology like Box allows us to centralize all of our content and provides more efficiency, speed, and simplicity for our employees.
– Jamie Miller, CFO
At FICO, we want to maximize on our global talent and provide them with the tools to do their jobs better together. Box is helping us connect the dots from region to region and from device to device.
– Tony McGivern, CIO
Box has become the industry standard in this space and we’ve chosen it to continue our drive toward efficiency, security, and simplicity for all our employees.
– David Smoley, CIO